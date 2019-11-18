Tree conservation plan

The first seedlings of rare willows have been successfully grown as part of a conservation project by the National Trust for Scotland on its Mar Lodge Estate.

The charity’s expert conservationists started on the initiative during the summer, intended to protect and bolster the population of downy and whortle-leaved willow on the 29,000-hectare estate.

Thanks to the support of the People’s Postcode Lottery, Trust ecologist Shaila Rao and her colleagues began the critical work to save the species, which are only just surviving in Scotland.

Shaila explained: “Our aim with this project is to give these remnant rare willow populations a boost so they have the ability to reproduce, regenerate and expand by themselves in the future.

“In early summer, we visited all the downy and whortle-leaved willow sites, collecting cuttings and seeds from each population.

“Trees for Life are now growing the cuttings for us in their nursery at Dundreggan, Glen Moriston, and will create a bank of trees for each willow species from which seed can be collected in the future. This seed will be used for growing on seedlings to plant at Mar Lodge Estate in a few years.”

Seeds collected in the summer have already germinated and will be ready for planting in autumn, 2020.

Shaila added: “We’ll plant 500 of the grown-on willow seedlings of each species into two sites where they currently occur on the estate to reinforce existing populations. We’ll then keep a close eye to see how this is working.”