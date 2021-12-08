Tree-felling efforts will take months to complete

The public have been urged to stay away until the region's country parks until they are made safe (Pic: Blair Nicholls)

The recent high winds have blown down thousands of trees – many of which are in popular parks or cemeteries.

A substantial number of hung-up and dangerous trees also require felling to ensure they are made safe and Forestry and Land Scotland has also urged members of the public to stay away from its forests.

Given the sheer volume of trees requiring treatment across the region, the public is being warned that dangers will remain in these and many other parks, cemeteries and rural areas and that it will take many months to clear the backlog of felling.

Ewan Wallace, head of the council’s Environment and Sustainability Services, explained: “The safety of the public and our teams and contractors is paramount, yet we have already encountered the public walking past our operatives and contractors while they are felling trees. On no account do we want anyone risking their personal safety – or indeed their pets - until our teams have been in to clear the dangers.

“W e would urge the public to take notice of our closures and stay away from areas where there are trees down. We are also concerned that members of the community are trying to help us by using chainsaws to clear fallen trees.

"Our teams and external contractors are trained, qualified, insured and undertake careful risk assessments at every site, so please keep yourself safe and don’t try to cut down fallen trees or remove wood for firewood from council managed sites.

Another key focus of the local authority’s Landscape Services team has been to remove fallen or undermined trees around its schools and other properties, but fortunately there have been few cases of significant damage.

Around 16 public roads across Aberdeenshire remain closed due to fallen trees, including the B972 at the Pass of Ballater.