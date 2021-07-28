Trio cycling over 1,000 miles to raise funds for mental health support

Doug Dennison and Logan Bonham Smith, two of the founders of Unmasked Mental health.

Doug Dennison and Logan Bonham Smith – both co-founders of Unmasked Mental Health, and Andy Banks, e-commerce director at Veloskin will begin their journey on August 7.

The trio will be cycling for 14 days, in honour of the estimated 38,346 people around the world who will sadly die due to suicide during the two weeks.

Day 11 will see them arrive in Ballater from Perth before heading on to Inverness the following day.

Doug explains: “It’s estimated that 2,739 people per day take their own lives, and 1 in 4 people experience some form of mental illness and Unmasked Mental Health is on a mission to reduce this number through offering effective mental health support.

“Our goal is to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, help others living with mental health issues and providing a safe, stable and regulated platform for people to get the support they need.”

The trio hopes to raise £10,000 to help Unmasked Mental Health maintain and provide their free UK peer support services for men and women aged 16+.

It will also help fund the organisation’s new counselling service.