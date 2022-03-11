Trio of trophies for Banchory Drama Club

‘Just Another Day’, written and directed by Drew Young, was not only judged second overall, giving them The Gallery Trophy for runner-up, but they picked up The Alistair Selway Quaich for best moment of theatre, and The Barclay Harvey Trophy for Best Team From Kincardineshire and Deeside.

The club’s other entry, ‘Hazel Dean 1985’, directed by Iain Bovaird and written by the cast, unfortunately didn’t pick up any trophies but certainly gave the other entries a real run for their money, and it was the only play written as a collaboration.

The winning entry was a performance of ‘A Galway Girl’ by Bon Accord Players.

Banchory Drama Club’s trophy-winning cast of Just Another Day, Drew Young (writer and director), Muriel Thake and Malcolm Turner.

This Festival of One Act Plays was organised by the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA).

All entrants participate within their own District and the leading team or teams progress to the Divisional Festival.

The winning two entrants from the Divisional Festival then progress to the Scottish Final and the Scottish winner proceeds to the British Final.