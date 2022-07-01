Triumph TS2 visits Grampian Transport Museum

The Triumph TS2 will be at the Grampian Transport Museum on Monday

Triumph TS2 is the first right-hand drive Triumph sports car ever built. It is the forerunner of the Triumph TR2 and was originally hand-built in Coventry ahead of factory assembly of the iconic TR2 commencing.

The TR2 itself was launched in 1953 and took the world by storm when it offered motoring enthusiasts a small, potent, rugged and reliable sports car which was capable of 100mph.

This special example, known as ‘TS2’ because of its chassis number, has had an interesting life – first as a demonstrator, then it was extensively rallied followed by a life in Northern Ireland before being rescued by motoring journalist Keith Read and extensively restored by the TR Register Car Club.

TS2 is currently on a relay around Britain visiting 53 local area TR Register Groups who each get to experience this historic car then pass it to the next group.

Grampian representative of the TR Register is Alan Gibb.

He said: “We are very excited to have TS2 visit us this weekend. It will make an appearance at the Royal Deeside Motor Show on Sunday before being on display at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford, between 10am-2pm on Monday 4th July where it will be joined by a number of locally owned Triumph TR2s for a unique photo opportunity in front of the museum.”

Museum Manager Ross McKirdy is delighted to welcome TS2.

He said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to have a piece of living British motoring history visit us. A photo of TS2 on the museum concourse flanked by locally owned ‘sibling’ TR2s will be something very special and we are delighted to welcome the TR Register to Alford.”