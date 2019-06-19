Volunteer’s bike trek boost for his charity

A Banchory man has raised more than £2000 so far from a 600-mile cycle for a local charity.

David Culshaw, 72, is projects officer with Banchory Paths Association (BPA) and biked in support of the organisation to five of Scotland’s major cities using the National Cycle Network.

David’s route took in Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

He told the Piper: “I would like to thank all those who supported me, because it was that most generous support that kept me going when the weather was doing its worst.

“I had five wet days out of 11, often with rain for 30 miles in a 60-mile day.

“For ten days of the trip, the wind was against me, so all in all very challenging for a 72-year-old.”

In 2006, David cycled from Land’s End to John O’ Groats to raise money for various charities.

BPA maintains, publicises and develops the local path network and volunteers carry out a regular programme of upgrades and repairs.

The group is now raising money to completely refurbish and upgrade two paths into Corsee Woods to form a circular walk.