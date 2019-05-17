Volunteer’s bike trek for Banchory charity

A Banchory man is preparing for a 600-mile cycle to raise money for a local charity.

David Culshaw, 72, is projects officer with Banchory Paths Association (BPA) and aims to fundraise for the organisation by biking to five of Scotland’s major cities using the National Cycle Network.

He sets off from the town’s Guide Hut at 9am on Wednesday, May 22, and is allowing 11 days to cover the 660 miles via minor roads and dedicated cycle routes.

David’s route will take in Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

BPA maintains, publicises and develops the local path network and volunteers carry out a regular programme of upgrades and repairs.

The group is now raising money to completely refurbish and upgrade two paths into Corsee Woods to form a circular walk.

The total cost of the work will be £30,000 and David, a former maths teacher, hopes to raise £5000 towards the project.

In 2006, he cycled from Land’s End to John O’ Groats to gather money for Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool, Braemar Mountain Rescue and Marie Curie.

Three years later, the retired maths teacher undertook the challenge in the opposite direction, again in support of Marie Curie.