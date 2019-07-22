Volunteers needed at Deeside charity shop

A group offering support to people affected by cancer is urgently looking for volunteers to help in one of its Deeside shops.

CLAN Cancer Support is seeking to recruit for its premises in Bridge Square, Ballater.

The shop in the village is open from 10am until 4pm from Monday to Saturday and the charity is asking local people to give three hours of their time.

This would be to assist in either a morning or afternoon shift.

Volunteers would be able to utilise their skills to best support the shop activity – whether that is putting together eye-catching window displays, working on the till, chatting with customers or helping to check stock.

The CLAN charity shop plays an important role in providing funds to support the practical and emotional support provided by the organisation at its wellbeing centres across the North-east.

In Ballater, trained personnel provide a monthly drop-in support at St Kentigern’s Church Hall on the third Tuesday of each month between 10am-noon.

CLAN regional retail manager Colin Tough said: “We encourage Deeside residents to help out at our CLAN shop in Ballater.

“Volunteering for CLAN is incredibly rewarding as you can see how important the work done by CLAN is for anyone affected by cancer.”

He added: “We support people at some of the most difficult times of their lives and the income from our shops across the North-east is vital to fund counselling and complementary therapies sessions.

“There are a variety of roles in the shop from merchandising to checking CDs, and we have many loyal and friendly customers so it is a fun place to be.”

Would-be volunteers with three hours to spare – or more – should contact Mr Tough by calling 01224 647000 or by emailing colin.tough@clanhouse.org.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

The organisation aims to help people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of North-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Crimond, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.