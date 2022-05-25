Walking charity on the hunt for Aberdeenshire local gems

The competition has been hosted across Paths for All’s social channels throughout May to celebrate National Walking Month and to inspire members of the public to get outside and walk – with entries in with the chance of winning a £500 voucher at Cotswold Outdoor.

To enter the competition, the charity is looking for people to share a few words with a photo or video of a favourite place to walk in their area tagging @PathsForAll and the hash tag #ILoveWalking.

Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, Kevin Lafferty, hopes the campaign will create a broad understanding about why people in Scotland love walking and what they get from it.

National Walking Month encourages everyday walking to support mental and physical health.

He said: “For some, a walk is all about a break from a busy day and a chance to connect with nature.

“For others, walking and wheeling is part of a daily commute, whether it’s a quick stroll to the train station or taking a child to school.

“National Walking Month exists to celebrate and encourage everyday walking while putting a spotlight on the mental, physical and social benefits it can bring to our daily lives.

“The competition is a fun and easy way to get involved in the month-long celebration of walking while sharing what brings you joy in your local area.

Blogger Emma Muldoon is one of seven influencers the Paths for All has collaborated with to celebrate National Walking Month.

“As we approach the summer months, and hopefully the better weather, now is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the local scenic path routes we’re blessed with in Scotland.”

The charity has been working with seven diverse Scottish influencers to celebrate the country’s love for walking, including: SimplyEmmaBlog, ajourneyinmywheels, FionaOutdoors, WanderMaw, Ross Cunningham Hiking, Exploring Edinburgh and Hillwalking Hijabi.

Accessible travel and disability blogger, SimplyEmma (Emma Muldoon) is one of seven influencers the charity has collaborated with to celebrate National Walking Month. Emma's blog and social media platforms share her experience of living with a physical disability and traveling from a wheelchair perspective.

She said: "For me, I love finding new walks and those little hidden gems that are great to explore and suitable for my wheelchair. One of my favourite spots to walk is The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and I really enjoy seeing everything change throughout the seasons.

"Getting outdoors and walking in nature is one of the best things we can do for our social, mental and physical health. Whether it's exploring a forest trail with my nephews or a gentle walk in a local park with Allan, I always notice a big difference in the way I feel overall afterwards."

For more information on Paths for All’s National Walking Month campaign, visit: http://www.pathsforall.org.uk/ILoveWalking

Paths for All is Scotland’s national walking charity and the champion of everyday walking for a happier, healthier, greener Scotland.