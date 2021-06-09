Westhill and District Men’s Shed honoured with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Members of WDMS have been working on a model of the Peterhead Prison Railway.

Westhill and District Men’s Shed (WDMS), the first-ever Men’s Shed in Scotland, is a place where men can meet to socialise and work together on a wide variety of projects and hobbies.

Using their well-equipped workshop, men of all ages, backgrounds and interests share their skills working on personal and community projects. It is a unique place where men can socialise and satisfy their wish to be productive and, in turn, improve their health and wellbeing.

Shedders work together on a variety of projects.

The members created the Archie bench at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and its modelling group is currently working on a model of the Peterhead Prison Railway which will be on display in the Peterhead Prison Museum.

WDMS repairs, re-furbishes and recycles garden equipment (from spades to mowers) giving them a new lease of life.

The Shed also carries out various community projects including making benches, raised beds etc. for local charities, schools and groups.

WDMS received the QAVS with ‘special recognition’ for its production of vital personal protective equipment (face visors) for keyworkers in the early days of the pandemic when there was a global shortage.

WDMS Chairman, David Thomson, said: “It is a great honour to receive this prestigious award.

"Our Shed is an ideal place where men can go and get the benefit of socialising, sharing interests, exchanging experiences, learning new skills and working side by side with other men.

"This award recognises the commitment of our members, who are all volunteers, for the work they do on a variety of projects for the local community.”