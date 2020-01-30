Westhill-Kingswells cycle and walking route planned

Aberdeenshire residents have been urged to give their views on a new cycling and walking route between Westhill and Kingswells.

Both local authorities and transport partnerships have commissioned a study to explore options for the proposed “active travel” route on the A944.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has backed the ultimate objective of a continuous route between the settlements.

The Conservative politician said: “I’ve been raising the lack of safe, dedicated active travel spaces around Westhill with the authorities for some time.

“This would be a practical way to drive down the number of cars on the road, and promote a healthy lifestyle.”

He added: “The interaction of any route with the AWPR at Kingswells is obviously going a main issue.

“Nestrans and the consultants are at an early stage so any ideas will be most welcome.”

The local transport partnership says any route should provide another means of travel along the A944.

A date for the start of public consultation has yet to be identified, but local consultees are now being contacted.