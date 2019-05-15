Westhill Starbucks plan approved

Councillors have given the go-ahead for a 24-hour Starbucks drive-thru at Westhill.

Garioch Area Committee deferred a decision last month for the developer to address three key design points with the Arnhall Business Park development.

Councillors wanted to see the removal of an advertisement roof fin along with the replacement of cladding to all the external walls.

In a report, planners – who continued to recommend approval of the development despite 50 objections – said applicants Davaar (Arnhall) Ltd had produced amended plans showing the removal of the roof fin feature and an updated palette of materials.

Westhill and Elrick Community Council led local opposition to the plans classing it as a deviation against Aberdeenshire’s Local Development Plan and claiming it demonstrated a lack of safe pedestrian crossing across the busy A944 and failed to apply a town centre first approach.

Agents for the applicants, Lippe Architects, maintain the proposed development, which could bring 20 full-time and part-time jobs to the area , will not have a detrimental impact on the centre of Westhill but would instead bring forward development of a long vacant plot.