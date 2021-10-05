Westhill teen hero presented with SAS certificate

Valerie with Evie, Alfie, Keith Jensen.

Alfie Fraser was presented with his certificate by Area Service Manager Keith Jensen and Aberdeen Paramedic Valerie Bruce, who nominated Alfie for the Local Hero Award following his actions on a snowy day in February this year.

When Evie Collie (11) fell down a steep hill and seriously injured herself, Alfie, who was nearby, called 999 for help and stayed with Evie until her parents arrived to comfort her.

He then stayed to help the paramedic crew, Valerie and Phil Gobey, when they arrived, making several trips from the ambulance carrying equipment through deep snow in the cold, and then assisting the crew in carrying Evie to the ambulance.

Alfie also got the chance to be reunited with Evie and her parents, who passed on their thanks to him for his assistance.

He said: “I saw what had happened and knew she must have been badly hurt so I had to act quickly. And I was glad I was there to help.”

Scottish Ambulance Service paramedic Valerie Bruce said: “In all my years of being in the Service I’ve never come across such a helpful member of the public and one so young. Getting this critically-injured child to hospital was only made possible with Alfie’s help. It was lovely to see Evie’s smiling face, and that she has made a full recovery from her injuries.”

Evie’s mum Marlene said: “We would like to say a big thanks to Alfie for helping Evie and he really deserved this certificate.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the Paramedics Valerie and Phil who attended to Evie at the scene of her accident and on transfer to ED. They were very kind, maintaining a professional, calm and reassuring manner in what was such a frightening and stressful situation for us as a family.