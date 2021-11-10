Westhill woman star jumps to help find a cure

Deirdre is taking part in the 100 Star Jumps a Day challenge and inset: her niece Joanne Ellis.

Deirdre Jackson, 58, is taking part in the 100 Star Jumps a Day in November challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

It’s after her niece, Joanne Ellis, died from a brain tumour aged 28.

Deirdre and her husband Neil first became aware something was wrong with Joanne in July 2000, when they were living in the Netherlands.

She said: “Neil’s mum – Joanne’s grandmother – phoned to say Joanne had been taken to the Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester because she had a really sore head and couldn’t see. She had an MRI scan which revealed she had a brain tumour.

“We were totally shocked. Joanne was fit, she did lots of running and aerobics, she had a good sense of humour, and she loved life. She was in good health.”

Joanne underwent an operation, but surgeons were unable to remove the whole tumour. She had a course of chemotherapy and was put on steroids.

Joanne died on July 11, 2001.

In 2008, Deirdre was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumour that would need to be removed.

Deirdre said: “I was actually delighted to get a diagnosis because it meant there was an explanation for me sleeping so much, not knowing what to cook, and my poor mood. It meant I wasn’t going mad.”

On December 12, 2008, Deirdre had the whole tumour removed.

She added: “Joanne’s mum, Diane, has never recovered from the death of her daughter, so I’m taking on the star jumps challenge to raise money so other people don’t go through what she has been through.

Matthew Price, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s fantastic to have Deirdre on board for this exciting new challenge. I would encourage everyone to join our Facebook group and get involved as we prepare to have fun, get fit and raise funds for vital research into brain tumours.”