Window with a View competition

The search is on to find the window in the UK with the best view.

Following a successful third year, the competition launched by independent consumer advice website MyGlazing.com is open for 2019.

Last year Banchory Lodge Hotel competed for the Scottish title against entries from Aberdeen and Lanarkshire.

Entries are invited for the windows of historical buildings, museums, hotels, skyscrapers, offices and homes.

Shining a spotlight on the UK’s thriving tourism industry and with a rise in budding photographers, the competition receives widespread entries from hundreds of locations across the country, all claiming to be home to the most stunning view.

This year, after entries close, 11 regional winners will be decided by a panel of photography, architecture, travel and tourism professionals.

The winners will then go head-to-head in a public vote to determine the UK’s best Window with a View.

People can submit their nominations for 2019 now, via MyGlazing.com, by uploading a photo of any Window with a View in the UK or by posting a photo to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #WindowWithAView2019 and tagging @myglazing.

Entry to the competition is free and open until the end of June.

The winner will be announced in September.