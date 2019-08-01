Witness appeal after Deeside driving incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving careless driving in Deeside.

The driver of a blue Suzuki Swift had to take evasive action after another car, believed to be a black Porsche Boxster, reportedly overtook a white Transit vehicle in the opposite carriageway.

The incident occurred on the A93 near Cambus O’May on Wednesday around 4.30pm.

PC Iain McNab, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully the driver was not injured but was understandably shaken.

“I would urge anyone who was on the A93 between Ballater and Aboyne around the time of the collision to contact us if you have information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would also ask anyone who has dash-cam footage and was on the road at the relevant time to review it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2880 of July 31.”