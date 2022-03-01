Woman seriously injured in truck crash on rural Aberdeenshire road

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

The incident involved a single dark blue Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck and happened on the unclassified road between Blackburn and Westhill around 9am on Monday (February 28).

The crash happened near East Auchronie on the road which is known locally as the Woggle Road.

The 50-year-old woman who was driving the Isuzu suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved in this collision.