Woman seriously injured in truck crash on rural Aberdeenshire road
Road policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on a rural Aberdeenshire road.
The incident involved a single dark blue Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck and happened on the unclassified road between Blackburn and Westhill around 9am on Monday (February 28).
The crash happened near East Auchronie on the road which is known locally as the Woggle Road.
The 50-year-old woman who was driving the Isuzu suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved in this collision.
“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the Isuzu D-Max truck or has dashcam footage of from the area to contact us by calling 101 and quote incident number 0614 of 28 February.”