Workmates’ support for stroke victim

A local stroke survivor is being supported by colleagues taking part in a beach obstacle challenge this weekend.

Davie Hay, from Banchory, suffered a stroke in July, 2017, which affected his communication and left him unable to walk and talk.

After spending months in hospital and in a rehabilitation centre, Davie, 52, returned home in April last year with help from Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s rehabilitation support service.

Family-run Greenwell Equipment in Aberdeen, where he worked as an installation manager for over 25 years, is sponsoring the Beach Ballistic challenge at Balmedie on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is raising funds for the charity.

Davie said: “I was a fit and healthy guy and I was only 50 years old. It was a total shock.

“It completely turned my life upside down. I had to relearn to walk and I still really struggle with my speech. Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland has been incredible.

“Slowly but surely I am starting to see progress. It’s been really tough though.”

He added: “I have been overwhelmed by the support from my colleagues and friends at Greenwell.

“It is amazing to see them doing so much to help a charity very close to my heart.

“By sponsoring this event they’re helping stroke survivors, like me, to get their lives back on track.”

Scott Brown, Greenwell Equipment managing director, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we heard that Davie had his stroke.

“There are only 16 of us in total working together so we’re all really close.

“Last year a couple of the team decided to take on the challenge to show their support for Davie. They raised over £1,500 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

“That’s why this year we’re sponsoring the event.”