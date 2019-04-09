Young musicians entertain full house

An excellent evening of song and music entertained a full house at The Barn for Banchory Rotary’s Young Musician of the Year competition, which was held on Tuesday, March 26.

The concert, run in association with Banchory Academy, was performed by 20 singers and instrumentalists from the academy, and showed their impressively high levels of technical and vocal achievement.

Holly Aitken and Emily Finch with compere Karen Clark

Guest compere for the night was Karen Clark, former Aberdeenshire councillor and radio breakfast presenter, who put her communication skills to good use introducing each performer.

The three-person judging panel comprised the heads, and former head, of expressive arts at Mackie Academy and Portlethen Academy – Fraser Moffat and Andrew Cheyne respectively from Mackie, and Kirsty Campbell-Robertson, from Portlethen.

The panel chose pianist Emily Finch as instrumentalist winner for her rendering of Rosemary by the composer, and tutor of Benjamin Britten, Frank Bridge.

It has been described as one of the greatest pieces of 20th century music arranged for piano solo.

Holly Aitken was winning vocalist for her lively performance of Sam Smith’s ‘Writing on the Wall’.

This was Holly’s second victory in the competition, following on last year’s performance of Beyonce’s ‘Listen’.

In thanking the performers, judges and compere - not forgetting Andy Bruce and Blair Cargill of the academy – Rotary president Harry McNab said: “The performances are only possible because of long hours of practice and the total dedication of these gifted young musicians - and we also must not forget the fulsome support of their parents.”

Banchory Rotary would also like to thank the staff at The Barn and the school PTA who provided much-appreciated refreshments.