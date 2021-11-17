Youngsters from Everything Electronic Youth Club scoop awards

Jacob and Thorfinn with the award.

This was the first time that any of them had made a film, but the Club itself had made a few films and learned a lot in the process.

Tutor Lesley Ellis: “None of us knew much about film-making, but we were determined to learn with the youngsters, so we just had a go and we made every mistake in the book! So, when Keep Scotland Beautiful and Film Scotland ran a “1.5 degree climate change” film competition we jumped at the chance.”

Having been trained, it was a requirement to ensure some youngsters in the Club produced a film.

The award trophy

Step forward Harvey Pole (12) and his sister Millie (9) from Torphins and talented digital artist Jacob Day (15) from Alford who was paired by the club with Thorfinn Sigurhansson (14), also from Torphins, who was developing digital sound expertise.

Jacob said: “Every day, I set myself mini goals like ‘get THIS scene done’, ‘get THIS many seconds done, and you’ll be done for today’ and made sure that that kind of schedule would hit the deadline.”

He spent a month and over two hours a day producing his stunning animation and then passed a copy to Thorfinn for him to provide the soundtrack.

“My approach to writing the music was simple - I followed the line of the action that Jacob had animated so brilliantly,” Thorfinn said. “I scored what I thought fitted best to suit his film.”

From left: Harvey, Millie, Thorfinn and Jacob.

Harvey took a different approach, mixing filming with stop motion animation, a well thought out script and skilful editing to produce his film about the dangers of climate change “Save the Mussels”. The whole family were involved in being part of the action, and his sister Millie’s lovely voiceover of “Mr. Mussel” has won hearts.

“I wanted to make a film that was fun and engaging for children and adults whilst also having a serious message,” Harvey explains. “All in all, I am really proud of my video.”

Both films won awards for the original competition, as did the Club itself, and their films were then submitted to further competitions. On hearing that over a billion mussels had died in their shells in the heatdome over Canada this year, Harvey and Millie added an interview explaining how powerless they felt when world leaders were not taking action on climate change.

Both films were submitted to the Scottish Youth Film Foundation’s “Change” competition, and they made the finalists from thirty entries.Excited to be part of COP26, they made their way to Glasgow and the films were all shown on the massive IMAX screen. And they were stunned when “Time for Change” was the joint winner with Greta McMillan’s “Change Direction”.

Harvey’s film was streamed by the The Scotsman and the Civic Reception at Glasgow City Chambers asked to show their film as well. It had also been entered for the Biomovies Awards, making the finals.