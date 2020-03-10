Youth project shortlisted for national award

An Aberdeenshire youth project is in the running for a national accolade.

Lesley Ellis, from Cromar Future Group, is a finalist for a National Digital and STEM Youth Work Award, for her work with young people and the opportunities that she gives them.

The awards are being held in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Lesley has provided countless opportunities for young people to learn and explore digital technologies with a view to pursuing a career in STEM.

Everything Electronic Youth Club helps them develop practical modern skills to be applied in the digital economy in a fun and informal learning environment.

Workshops and projects involving coding, graphic design, robotics, filming and stop motion animation are integrated into Lesley’s youth work approach to develop marketable skills for a career in thriving STEM industries.

The club also works directly with local primary schools to develop their capacity to teach digital technologies within the classroom.

Since 2018, the club has built robots, produced films, learned editing techniques and assembled air monitors to monitor local pollution levels.

Members also entered coding competitions for CoderDojo and Code Club, with the 2018 international CoderDojo competition hailing from Everything Electronic.

The Digital and Stem Award is sponsored by Prince’s Trust Scotland, which helps young people find the tools and confidence to try free courses and start careers.