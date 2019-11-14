Youth projects help the environment

Youngsters in a Deeside community have been doing their bit for the environment.

Members of Village Children Youth Group, which meets in Strachan, have been trying to be creative about their disposal of rubbish.

Their most recent project, timed for Remembrance, has been to make an artwork from recycled plastic bottle tops.

It stands more than 7ft high and is next to the village war memorial.

Behind the arch is a 6ft wooden silhouette of a soldier.

Anne Horsfall, a former primary school teacher who formed the group with other volunteers, said: “I have had many people in Strachan saving the bottle tops for a few years.

“We have added painted wooden poppies to stones, then made a label with a soldier’s name on each

“Working together on one large piece was enjoyed by everyone.”

The group meets in the village hall and includes youngsters aged from 3-14 from the local area.

Mrs Horsfall, who helped set up it up when she retired, said: “Parents say that it’s a good way for the children to do things together without electronic gadgetry.

“They do science, crafts, have supper and sometimes we have visitors to share their skills like Aberdeen Science Centre.

“With all the current media exposure about climate change and waste we have tried to become as sustainable as possible without adding to a waste mountain.”

All plates and cups are reusable and packaging from food is reused in crafts and science.

Mrs Horsfall added: “We regularly use packaging and other waste products to produce useful things such as bug hotels from cans and boxes, and bird feeders from plastic bottles to name but a few.

“People now know if they have something they wish to recycle they give it to us. I feel it is important for the children to realise that everything does not have to be new and that many things can be recycled therefore helping the environment.”