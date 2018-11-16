Peterculter fire: police name victim

The victim of a farmhouse fire in Peterculter has been named by police.

Roseanne Ogilvie, 66, died at the scene of the blaze in Anguston Road around 3.20pm on Thursday.

Her family said in a statement: “Roseanne was a loving mother and partner.

“We have been left devastated by this tragic incident and would ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

A man who had to be assisted from the property sustained minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts are with Roseanne’s family at this sad time.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, however we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”