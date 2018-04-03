Playpark plans under the spotlight

Proposals for a new playpark in Ballater are beginning to gather pace.

An upgrade of the village’s playpark provision was highlighted in a recent community action plan consultation.

A group was formed to look at the options and possibilities, identify what people want and follow the processes necessary to achieve it.

Recently, a special consultation event was held in the village to gauge local views.

Suggested sites were on display and visitors were encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas.

Group member Cat Houston said: “We were delighted with the enthusiasm and responses given by those those who did come and make their opinions known.

“We will now spend a little time collating the results, and perhaps hosting an additional online poll to reach a few more respondents, before we decide on the next steps to take us forward.”

As well as proposed sites, artwork by pupils from Ballater Primary School was on display at the consultation in the Victoria Hall.

The youngsters took part in a homework activity to draw their ‘Dream playpark for Ballater’.