Police appeal after fatality

A woman has died after two motorcycles were in collision on the A93 near Braemar.

The accident, involving a white Triumph machine and a grey BMW bike, happened five miles south of the village shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The 65-year-old victim was a passenger on the BMW.

Sgt Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Department, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved with this collision.

“Investigation into the circumstances is underway and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to police and saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident, or indeed the collision itself to contact Police Scotland.

“Likewise any motorist who may have dashcam footage which could assist with this inquiry are urged to come forward.”