Police appeal to trace missing woman

Police are appealing for information to trace Margaret Taylor, aged 71, who has been reported missing from the Forbes area near Alford.

Margaret was last seen at around 10:30pm last night (Sunday, December, 10) and was reported missing this morning.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark jacket that is either dark blue or dark green.

She is described as being 5'2'', of small / medium build and has silver / grey hair.

Inspector Matt Smith said: "We are urging anyone who recognises Margaret's description and who may have seen her to come forward.

"It is completely out of character for Margaret to be missing and understandably her family are very concerned. Local officers are in touch with Margaret's family and are making enquiries. We also have specialist officers including search officers and a dog handler involved in searches in order to try and trace Margaret.

"Anyone who has any information that could assist us is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1156 of 11/12."