Police name crash victim

The victim of a motorcycle crash near Braemar at the weekend has been named by police.

Marietta Ruffing, 65, from Germany, was a passenger on one of the machines which were in collision on the A93 five miles south of the village.

The accident happened shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “We are grateful to members of the public who have contacted us to assist with the investigation.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to police and saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident, or indeed the collision itself to contact Police Scotland.

“Likewise any motorist who may have dashcam footage which could assist with this enquiry are urged to come forward.”