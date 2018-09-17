Police probe after man’s body discovered

Police are continuing an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Aberdeenshire.

The body of John Thomson, 65, was found in a garden on the outskirts of Sauchen around 2.35pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would like to thank the community for their patience while the local road closure is in place.

“We know that Mr Thomson was at an event at Thainstone on Saturday evening and we are asking anyone who was in his company at this time to speak to us.

“Additionally, anyone who may have seen any activity around Mr Thomson’s home address on Saturday night or Sunday is asked to come forward.

“Mr Thomson’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”