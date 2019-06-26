Police seek witnesses after motorcycle incident

A man has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Aberdeen following a police pursuit.

The incident happened at the Deeside Railway Line near School Road in Peterculter in the early hours of Wednesday.

The 28-year-old rider was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A passenger, another man aged 28, was uninjured and was arrested.

Earlier, police had tried to stop the motorcycle in Westburn Road area of the city and a pursuit ended in the Thorngrove Avenue area.

Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department has referred the matter to PIRC.

Inspector Neil Morrison said: “As the matter has been referred to PIRC it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, however we will of course be assisting with any review.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw a red motorcycle in the lead-up to the incident to get in touch as soon as possible as our inquiries continue.

“Any dash-cam footage or private CCTV in particular could be extremely useful.”