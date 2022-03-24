Aberdeenshire polling places for local government election confirmed
The Aberdeenshire polling places for the upcoming local government election on Thursday, May 5, have been confirmed.
Voters are being asked to note changes to a number of polling places across the area as follows:
Ballogie: Finzean Public Hall
Cairnie: Cairnie Hall
Easterfield: Auchterless Community Hall
Fraserburgh: St Andrews Hall
Huntly: Stewarts Hall
Insch: Insch Community Centre
Macduff: Buchan Street Hall
Macduff: Macduff Community & Sports Centre
Peterhead: Territorial Army Hall
Peterhead: Rescue Hall
Portlethen: The Jubilee Hall
Portlethen: Portlethen Parish Church Hall
Polling cards are currently being issued and will confirm which polling place to visit to cast a vote.
Regular users of venues serving as polling places should be aware that parking will be restricted on election day, with priority given to those with mobility difficulties and polling place staff.
The full list of polling places across Aberdeenshire can be found by visiting the council website at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/elections/where-to-vote/