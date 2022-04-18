Aberdeenshire SNP launch manifesto

The SNP says throughout the manifesto, there are a number of commitments and pledges which they believe will be of great help for those struggling

The manifesto has four over-arching commitments; embracing the energy economy and securing a just transition; improving infrastructure; leading regeneration in towns across Aberdeenshire, and supporting local communities.

Further, it contains a number of key pledges, including a rolling programme of school improvements and replacements; a continued and enhanced affordable housing programme and a commitment to working with all communities to put resilience plans in place.

Aberdeenshire SNP Group Leader, Cllr Gwyneth Petrie said: "The local elections give residents throughout Aberdeenshire the opportunity to choose their own local councillors, as well as who will run the council for the next five years.

"We've had five years of a Tory-led council here, and it is clear that they have drifted through this period, with no real vision for Aberdeenshire. These local elections come at a time when we are all feeling the impact of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the worsening cost of living crisis.

"Aberdeenshire needs strong and progressive leadership - not the in-fighting and lack of presence from the current tory-led administration. Aberdeenshire needs change, and we stand ready to provide that, for the benefit of everyone living here.”

The SNP says throughout the manifesto, there are a number of commitments and pledges which they believe will be of great help for those struggling, whilst also strengthening Aberdeenshire as a welcoming place to live, work and visit.

Cllr Stephen Smith, Deputy Group Leader, added: "The SNP Group on Aberdeenshire Council have provided constructive opposition over these past five years. We’ve supported proposals from the current Administration where we feel these are in the best interests of the council tax-payer and our local communities, and have put forward alternatives where we believe things could be improved.