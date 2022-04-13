Claudia joins SCUP team vying for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

Sarah (left) and Claudia on the campaign trail.

Claudia Leith will join Sarah Brown in asking local voters to back a Conservative team with experience of the "challenges and opportunities" facing the ward, post-pandemic.

Claudia has lived in Aboyne with her husband since 2000 and was born in Aberdeen. She has more than 35 years of experience in hospitality and previously owned the La Mangiatoia restaurant and Habitat Hostel in Ballater.

She said: “My working background has given me real experience of the challenges and opportunities facing our local economy. We are so fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful areas of the UK. For us to thrive after Covid-19, that advantage must be matched by the best in local services, schools, jobs and health care.

“Our ward is a tourist hotspot and home to many, and I am determined that the council must deliver for its residents as well as the visitors who are both vital to our prosperity.”

Sarah said: “I’m delighted that Claudia has been selected to stand with me. The challenges that Aberdeenshire faces due to years of cuts from Holyrood, the oil and gas downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic are substantial.