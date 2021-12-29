Conservatives announce Ward 14 line up for local elections

Conservative candidates Robbie Withey and Lauren Knight.

Robbie Withey, who has served the area as a councillor since 2017, has confirmed he is standing for a second term. He will be joined on the ballot paper by Lauren Knight who was officially selected last week.

The two have been working together on local issues for the past six months and have proven to be a strong, dynamic and energetic team.

Mr Withey said: “It has been a privilege to represent my local area over the past five years. I care deeply about the community I live in and have always promised to be a strong local voice and I believe I’ve kept that promise.

“I’ve taken on so many local issues over the past five years and whilst much has been achieved, I believe there is still more to do.

“The pandemic has caused a variety of setbacks and I would love the opportunity to return in May to resolve the issues that I am still working on and begin more projects on behalf of the residents I represent.”

Miss Knight said: “I am delighted to be announced as a candidate for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping others and I really feel that as a local councillor I would be in a great position to support and assist communities across the ward.

“I’m eager to bring about improvements to my much-loved town of Huntly and I hope that I can play a key role in the rejuvenation and success of this beautiful area.”

Mr Withey added: “I’m really pleased that Lauren has been selected to stand with me. We’ve already been out on the doors, leafleting, and attending lots of events together. We’ve become good friends over the past six months which I think is key as we head into an election campaign, hopefully to go on as ward colleagues for many years to come.”

Miss Knight added: “We’re a great partnership already and I think that comes across very well to those we meet. Everyone we’ve spoken to over the past six months has been very welcoming and supportive of us both.