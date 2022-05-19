Aberdeenshire Council leadership confirmed

The first meeting of the new Full Council was held today (Thursday), and at it the new leadership was confirmed.

By Dawn Renton
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:49 am
From left: Leader: Cllr Mark Findlater, Deputy Leader Cllr Anne Stirling and Provost Cllr Judy Whyte
The meeting endorsed a new Conservative/Liberal Democrat/Independent administration.

Leader: Cllr Mark Findlater

Deputy Leader: Cllr Anne Stirling

Provost: Cllr Judy Whyte

Deputy Provost: Cllr Ron McKail

The meeting also appointed chairs and vice-chairs to the relevant policy committee roles.

Audit Committee chair: Cllr Ross Cassie

Audit Committee vice-chair: Cllr Stewart Adams

Business Services Committee chair: Cllr Mark Findlater

Business Services Committee vice-chair: Cllr John Cox

Communities Committee chair: Cllr Anne Stirling

Communities Committee vice-chair: Cllr Hannah Powell

Education and Children’s Services chair: Cllr Gillian Owen

Education and Children’s Services vice-chair: Cllr Anne Simpson

Infrastructure Services chair: Cllr John Crawley

Infrastructure Services vice-chair: Cllr Isobel Davidson

Sustainability Committee chair: Cllr Sarah Dickinson

Sustainability Committee vice-chair: Cllr Jim Gifford

The chair and vice-chair of the Area Committees will be agreed at the first meeting of their relevant committee in the coming weeks.

