Geva Blackett to stand again in Aboyne, Upper Deeside & Donside

Geva Blackett is hoping to be re-elected for a third term

Geva, who has lived in Braemar for thirty years is hoping to be re-elected for a third term and is the only candidate who has announced a paperless campaign.

She said: “I think people are fed up with endless bits of paper promising the earth at election time but in reality delivering little – my priority is simple: to serve my constituents to the best of my ability and I hope my track record over the last ten years gives people the confidence to know I may not always succeed, but I always do my best.”

Mrs Blackett’s campaign is being run on Facebook (www.facebook.com/GevaBlackettforWard15) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/voteforgevablackett/) and sets out her priorities for keeping Health & Social Care in our communities, the economy, housing and communication resilience in the wake of last winter’s storms.

Ten years ago when Mrs Blackett was first elected to Aberdeenshire Council she started a campaign to have a new bridge built at Gairnshiel. With work now having started and the new bridge anticipated being in use by spring next year.

Mrs Blackett added: “I have learnt that as well as helping people with hopefully quick fixes to their problems, sometimes you have to play the long game and if you know you are right to keep on lobbying – then that’s what you have to be prepared to do.”