Sarah Brown announced as Scottish Conservative candidate for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside at May’s local government election

Sarah Brown, the Scottish Conservative candidate for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

The Aboyne resident, who has a daughter, has devoted 30 years to volunteering and has been part of the parent council, Village Christmas Party, Forget Me Not Club and the Community Council.

As the voluntary project manager, Sarah also led the Aboyne Village Green Play Park project in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Council to install new equipment.

She now wants to focus on strengthening resilience in the community to recover from emergency situations as well as improving road safety in the area.

Sarah, who is currently the secretary of Aboyne Wheelers, said: “I am passionate about serving the community.

“Recent storms caused significant damage, disruption to services, stress and devastation to areas including Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.

“I want to co-ordinate resilience by supporting vulnerable individuals, maintaining access to local services, and ensuring community-led operations can continue while minimising the financial, social and health impacts of changes.

“Road safety is also a big issue in the area and as your councillor, I would listen to the views of residents and support changes that will help prevent accidents across Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.