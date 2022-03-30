SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie seeks re-election

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie

Cllr Petrie is aiming to be re-elected to serve the people of Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford after being first elected in a by-election in 2015 following the sad passing of local SNP stalwart Joanna Strathdee.

Cllr Petrie grew up in Huntly, and is raising her family in the town.

Cllr Petrie was chosen by the SNP Group in Aberdeenshire Council to be their leader in 2020 after the election of Richard Thomson to serve the Gordon Constituency at Westminster. Since that time, Cllr Petrie has been leader of the opposition group in Council.

She said: “It is a huge honour for me to lead the SNP Group into these local elections, the results of which will affect so much of our lives over the next five years.

“However, I am first-and-foremost standing to continue to represent the people in Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford. It was a huge honour to be elected first in 2015 and then re-elected 5 years ago, and it would be again if the people of the area that I grew up in trust me to represent them once more.

“If re-elected on 5th May I will continue to work hard for the people of Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford and, if the people of Aberdeenshire back our candidates and policies, I would welcome the responsibility of leading an SNP led Aberdeenshire Council.”