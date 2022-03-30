Stonehaven and Lower Deeside candidates selected
Wendy Agnew and Alan Turner have been selected as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party candidates for Stonehaven & Lower Deeside in the upcoming local council elections.
Both candidates grew up and have lived and worked in the ward for most of their lives.
Wendy runs an insurance business and has been a Stonehaven councillor since 2003.
She became a flood warden after the major weather events of 2009.
She said: “I have always been proud to speak on behalf of the people of Stonehaven, without party politics getting involved. I am campaigning for the re-establishment of a main Post Office in town, along with regeneration of the town centre after two years of Covid restrictions.
“Renewal and proper maintenance of roads and footpaths will be central to our Covid recovery.”
Alan, 51, is a consultant chartered engineer For several years he’s been a volunteer and treasurer of the Stonehaven Flood Action Group. He also volunteers with ICoTA Europe, which promotes safety and technical expertise in the well intervention industry.
He said: “My priorities include getting a fair share of Holyrood funding to improve public services and the local roads. Aberdeenshire is consistently among the lowest-funded council areas per head of population, and that impacts on local services.“We need that to change so we get better education, recreation and social facilities for our residents.”