Stonehaven and Lower Deeside candidates selected

Stonehaven & Lower Deeside candidates Wendy Agnew and Alan Turner.

Both candidates grew up and have lived and worked in the ward for most of their lives.

Wendy runs an insurance business and has been a Stonehaven councillor since 2003.

She became a flood warden after the major weather events of 2009.

She said: “I have always been proud to speak on behalf of the people of Stonehaven, without party politics getting involved. I am campaigning for the re-establishment of a main Post Office in town, along with regeneration of the town centre after two years of Covid restrictions.

“Renewal and proper maintenance of roads and footpaths will be central to our Covid recovery.”

Alan, 51, is a consultant chartered engineer For several years he’s been a volunteer and treasurer of the Stonehaven Flood Action Group. He also volunteers with ICoTA Europe, which promotes safety and technical expertise in the well intervention industry.