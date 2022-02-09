Councillor Rosemary Bruce passes on the baton

Councillor Rosemary Bruce with Yi-pei Chou Turvey.

Cllr Bruce said: “I have enjoyed working with the many individuals, groups and communities who strive to make Banchory and Mid Deeside a fantastic place to live, work and enjoy our fabulous natural surroundings. It has been an honour to represent Banchory and Mid Deeside ward since 2017.

“We have faced many challenges over the last few years, with the covid pandemic, the downturn in the oil and gas markets, the continued underfunding of our public services by the Scottish Government, and the impact of severe weather.

“I am delighted that the local Liberal Democrats have chosen Yi-pei Chou Turvey to be our candidate at the elections in May.

“I know that Yi-pei will be a hard-working, enthusiastic and committed Councillor for our area and I hope that many people give her a first preference vote come the elections in May.”

Yi-Pei added: “People are my motivation! I want to be part of creating a fair society and great community. Since my teen years I’ve been involved in charities such as Oxfam, the Church, and I have led groups such as Scouts and playgroups. I have also campaigned in local politics and for students’ rights as a class representative. Now it’s time for me to use this drive to serve my local community.