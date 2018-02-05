Debate to mark 100 years of women’s suffrage

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will lead a debate in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow (Tuesday) to celebrate the centenary of women having the right to vote in the UK.

The debate will also highlight the need to further advance women’s representation in all aspects of Scottish society.

The First Minister said: “Promoting women’s equality and supporting their ambitions to actively contribute to Scotland’s political life is one the top priorities of this Government.

“As we mark the 100 year anniversary since women secured the right to vote in the UK, this is an occasion for us all to reflect on the progress made to date and look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Equality for women is at the heart of our vision for an equal Scotland and our Programme for Government set out our ambitions, including legislating for gender balance on public sector boards – which passed final stage approval in Parliament last week, with near unanimous support, creating a new Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and piloting a returners project to help women back in to the workplace after a career break.

“Our goal for all our young people is that they have a fair chance to succeed – and if they work hard and have the ability, there’s nothing to stop them realising their dreams. It’s up to all of us to make sure this can happen.”