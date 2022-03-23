Deputy council leader to stand again for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

Councillor Peter Argyle

Mr Argyle was first elected to the then Aboyne and Glen Tanar ward in 1999. In January 2008 he was appointed as Chair of the Infrastructure Services Committee, a position he has held for most of the past 14 years.

In 2017 he also became Deputy Leader of the Council.

He is a Vice Chair of Nestrans, a Vice-President of the North Sea Commission and a member of the Cairngorms National Park Authority board.

Peter Argyle said: “It has been a huge privilege to represent this magnificent ward and to have taken a leading role in setting the priorities for the Council for quite a few years.

“It has been a time of great change and huge challenges, for the Council and for Aberdeenshire as a whole.

"Poor decisions taken in Edinburgh and London have added to the pressure, increasing the demand for Council services in every community.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved and of the way the Council, particularly its staff, have responded, always willing to go that extra mile.

“Local Government must always be exactly that – local.

"Sadly that essential is under greater threat now than at any time in our recent history.”

Mr Argyle continued: "Local decisions should never be taken in Edinburgh; there needs to be a rebalancing of powers within Scotland, to increase the capacity and discretion of Scottish councils to act in the interests of their communities.

“The next five years will not be easy, but Aberdeenshire Council and our communities and businesses are well placed to weather the storms together.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, added: “Peter is one of the most dedicated public servants I know.

"He has a keen mind and a fierce love for his community.”

The local government election will take place on Thursday, May 5 to elect 70 councillors to the 19 wards in the Aberdeenshire Council area.