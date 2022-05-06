Local Government Election 2022 results

Ward 13 – Westhill and District – 4 seats 47.9% turnout
Fatima Joji SNP, Ron McKail Conservative, Craig Miller Conservative, Iris Walker Lib Dem have been elected as councillors for ward No. 13 Westhill and District
Stephen Cameron – Independence for Scotland Party – 36
Fatima Joji – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 1,430
Ron McKail – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,655
Colin McKay – Alba Party 48
Craig Miller – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 605
Iris Waker – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,498
Lesley Young – Scottish Labour Party – 434
Ward 14 – Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford – 4 seats 47% turnout
Jeff Goodhall Lib Dems, Lauren Knight Conservative, Gwyneth Petrie SNP, Robbie Withey Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward No. 14 Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford
Bryan Begg – Scottish Labour Party – 441
Jeff Goodhall – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 784
Lauren Knight – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,491
Rosie Leagas – Independent – 152
Gwyneth Petrie – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,945
Stuart Whitby – Scottish Libertarian Party – 34
Robbie Withey – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 788
Ward 15 – Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside – 3 seats 53.8% turnout
Geva Blackett Independent, Sarah Brown Conservative, Anouk Kloppert SNP have been elected as councillors for ward 15 Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.
Peter Argyle – Scottish Liberal Democrats – 846
Geva Blackett – Independent – Elected 1,098
Sarah Brown – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,029
Anouk Kloppert – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 1,049
John Lawson – Scottish Labour Party 179
Claudia Leith – Scottish Conservative and Unionist 640
Ward 16 – Banchory and Mid Deeside – 3 seats 53.5% turnout
Yi-Pei Chou Turvey Lib Dem, Eileen Durno SNP, Ann Ross Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward 16 Banchory and Mid Deeside
Andy Brown – Scottish Labour Party – 536
Yi-Pei Chou Turvey – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,040
Graeme Craib – Scottish Family Party – 35
Harriet Cross – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – 852
Eileen Durno – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 1,158
Ann Ross – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,211
Ward 18 – Stonehaven and Lower Deeside – 4 seats 49.7% turnout
Wendy Agnew Conservative, Dawn Black SNP, Sarah Dickinson Lib Dem, Alan Turner Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward 18 Stonehaven and Lower Deeside.
Wendy Agnew – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,147
Dawn Black – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 951
Raymond Christie – Scottish Labour Party – 383
Sarah Dickenson – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,263
Dennis Robertson – Scottish National Party (SNP) – 550
Rachel Shanks – Scottish Green Party – 173
Ma Simpson Independent – 462
Alan Turner - Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 630
For the full results visit aberdeenshire.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/elections/council-elections-2022