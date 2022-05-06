Local Government Election 2022 results

.

Ward 13 – Westhill and District – 4 seats 47.9% turnout

Fatima Joji SNP, Ron McKail Conservative, Craig Miller Conservative, Iris Walker Lib Dem have been elected as councillors for ward No. 13 Westhill and District

Stephen Cameron – Independence for Scotland Party – 36

Fatima Joji – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 1,430

Ron McKail – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,655

Colin McKay – Alba Party 48

Craig Miller – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 605

Iris Waker – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,498

Lesley Young – Scottish Labour Party – 434

Ward 14 – Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford – 4 seats 47% turnout

Jeff Goodhall Lib Dems, Lauren Knight Conservative, Gwyneth Petrie SNP, Robbie Withey Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward No. 14 Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford

Bryan Begg – Scottish Labour Party – 441

Jeff Goodhall – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 784

Lauren Knight – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,491

Rosie Leagas – Independent – 152

Gwyneth Petrie – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,945

Stuart Whitby – Scottish Libertarian Party – 34

Robbie Withey – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 788

Ward 15 – Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside – 3 seats 53.8% turnout

Geva Blackett Independent, Sarah Brown Conservative, Anouk Kloppert SNP have been elected as councillors for ward 15 Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.

Peter Argyle – Scottish Liberal Democrats – 846

Geva Blackett – Independent – Elected 1,098

Sarah Brown – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,029

Anouk Kloppert – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 1,049

John Lawson – Scottish Labour Party 179

Claudia Leith – Scottish Conservative and Unionist 640

Ward 16 – Banchory and Mid Deeside – 3 seats 53.5% turnout

Yi-Pei Chou Turvey Lib Dem, Eileen Durno SNP, Ann Ross Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward 16 Banchory and Mid Deeside

Andy Brown – Scottish Labour Party – 536

Yi-Pei Chou Turvey – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,040

Graeme Craib – Scottish Family Party – 35

Harriet Cross – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – 852

Eileen Durno – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 1,158

Ann Ross – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,211

Ward 18 – Stonehaven and Lower Deeside – 4 seats 49.7% turnout

Wendy Agnew Conservative, Dawn Black SNP, Sarah Dickinson Lib Dem, Alan Turner Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward 18 Stonehaven and Lower Deeside.

Wendy Agnew – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,147

Dawn Black – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected 951

Raymond Christie – Scottish Labour Party – 383

Sarah Dickenson – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,263

Dennis Robertson – Scottish National Party (SNP) – 550

Rachel Shanks – Scottish Green Party – 173

Ma Simpson Independent – 462

Alan Turner - Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 630