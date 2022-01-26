Scottish Conservatives & Unionists announce candidates for Banchory & Mid Deeside ward

Cllr Ann Ross with Harriet Cross.

Ann Ross, who has served the area as a Councillor since 2017, has confirmed she is standing for reelection for a second term and is eager to continue working with the community and businesses in the Ward as she has done over the past five years.

Joining her on the ballot paper will be Harriet Cross, who was officially selected in mid-January.

Cllr Ross said: “Since I was first elected in 2017 as a Councillor, I have worked to be a strong local voice, not being afraid to speak up for Banchory and Mid Deeside. I have done all I can to support our community, businesses and our local high street; campaigning for a new Academy in Banchory; endorsing an infrastructure plan to fix our pothole crisis; tackling anti-social behaviour; supporting our rural communities and the environment; working to keep our community hospitals open and much more.

"I have helped hundreds of constituents with queries on a wide range of matters over my time as a Councillor and it has been a joy to representing my community. I am honoured and privileged to have been selected to stand again.”

Harriet Cross said: “I am delighted to be announced as a candidate for Banchory and MidDeeside.”

Miss Cross, a Chartered Rural Surveyor, and has lived in a number of towns and villages in Aberdeenshire and Deeside.

She continued: “My rural background and line of work have given me real-life insights and understanding of the reality of living and working in rural areas. To have the opportunity to stand as a local councillor would be a responsibility and privilege. I strongly believe that if you have the ability to help others and can be in a position to do so then it is vital to step up.

“I’m eager to get to hear of the concerns and priorities for the people and communities of the ward and would be committed to working to deliver these.

"We are so fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful areas of the UK. I truly believe that this should be matched by Banchory and Mid-Deeside having access to the local services, schools, thriving businesses and health care facilities to allow it to prosper in every sense of the word.”

"Our region is a tourist hotspot but it is home to so many and I am determined that it must deliver for its permanent residents, as well as the visitors who are vital to our local economy.”

Continuing Cllr Ross said: “I’m really pleased that Harriet has been selected to stand with me. The challenges that Aberdeenshire faces with not receiving its fair share of funding from the Scottish government, the oil and gas downturn & it’s ripple effect, and the covid-19 pandemic are immense, but with our combined skills, expertise and experience, we are determined and promise to work hard to meet the needs of our residents and businesses in Banchory & Mid Deeside.