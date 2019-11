The final list of candidates has been confirmed for the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency at next month’s general election.

Andrew Bowie will be defending the seat for the Scottish Conservatives, the SNP will be represented by Fergus Mutch, the Scottish Liberal Democrats by John Waddell, and Scottish Labour by Paddy Coffield.

Nominations closed at 4pm on Thursday.

The poll takes place on Thursday, December 12, with voting between 7am and 10pm.