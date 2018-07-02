Public invited to create a Mackies ice-cream flavour to celebrate the Turriff Show

Mackies of Scotland has teamed up with Turriff Show to ask members of the public to come up with a brand-new ice-cream flavour that best represents the show and the north east of Scotland.

The winner will get a VIP invite to the Mackies 19.2 Parlour, a Mackies summer pack of six tubs of Mackies ice-cream, a Mackies beach towel, umbrella, picnic blanket and recipe book. They will also receive a free family ticket to Turriff Show which runs on 5-6 August.

“Turriff Show is a very popular Scottish show held at the height of the summer, so it’s a perfect time for ice-cream,” explains Karin Hayhow from Mackies.

“What better way to celebrate the show than to ask the public to come up with some creative flavours.”

She adds that in a region renowned for stunning food and drink, including shortbread, whisky and summer berries, “we have so many delicious ingredients to choose from.”

Turriff Show president, John Sleigh, said that, although he’s not allowed to enter the competition, his choice would be cranachan, with a heavy dash of malt whisky.

The competition will be running on the Turriff Show’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds and closes on July 15.

The runner-up will receive six tubs of Mackies ice-cream, four bars of Mackies chocolate and a Mackies recipe book.

Ticket prices for visitors to the Turriff Show are discounted until August 2. £15/adult (£13 until discount ends), £10 for concessions (£9 until discount ends) and £45 for a family ticket of two adults and two children 15yrs and over (£40 until discount ends). Under 15s go free.