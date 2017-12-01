Pupils in festive mood for craft fayre

Local children will be playing their part in the annual Finzean Christmas craft fayre this Sunday.

As well as the usual range of crafts, delicacies and activities, this year’s event has a ‘pupils’ stall’, run by Finzean School youngsters.

The fayre, from 11-3pm in the village hall, is organised by the school and Ballogie Nursery Parent Council.

The pupils’ stall will give children a taste of what’s involved in displaying and selling their products, and an overall sense of responsibility for the process from start to finish.

Parent Sian Loftus, who has been has been working with the youngsters on the various Christmas crafts they will sell, including craft kits for making elf decorations and felt brooches, said: “The pupils’ stall will bring together primary children of different ages, and hand over some of the responsibility to them.”

Head teacher Helen Fowler said: “We saw the annual Christmas Fayre as a great opportunity for children to be involved in selling the crafts they have made in their own time with Ms Loftus.

“Following this ‘trial run’, we will be looking to embed similar elements of small business practice into our learning at school.”

The event will feature various activities for children, from face-painting and carol-singing to make-your-own Christmas decorations, and even a visit from Santa.

Meanwhile, adults can browse locally handmade Christmas products, sample venison burgers at the barbecue, or have mulled wine and a mince pie.

Prices are £4 for adults and £1 for children, including refreshments.