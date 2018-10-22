Put on your dancing shoes for ‘Strictly’

Preparations are under way for a money-spinning Deeside charity event.

Strictly Come Prancing is being lined up for March 30 in aid of Banchory’s Forget Me Not Club - with head judge fashion guru Gok Wan.

The club provides vital support to those living with and caring for people with dementia.

This year’s Strictly, held at Ardoe House Hotel, raised more than £20,000.

The fundraiser was launched in 2010 and has grown year-on-year with many local “prancers” giving up spare time to come out of their comfort zone and learn how to ballroom dance over just 12 weeks.

Now organisers are looking for people to apply to take part in the annual dance extravaganza.

Lessons will be sponsored by the Deeside Dance Centre where the volunteers will attend lessons once a week gearing up to the big day, which will again take place at Ardoe House.

Lesley Fletcher, Forget Me Not Club’s development manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting Strictly Come Prancing again in 2019.

“The event is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s great to see the entire region support it and what we are trying to do as a charity.

“The Forget Me Not Club rely a great deal on the generosity of the local communities and businesses and we have found this to be one of the most engaging and fun events around.”

She added: “We are looking for anyone out there who is up for a challenge, keen to raise money and support us, and who is game for a laugh to get in touch.”

Lessons for the new couples will get under way in January.

After a dance-off this year, Julie Goddard and dance partner John I’Anson were crowned winners for their impressive performance of the cha-cha-cha.

To apply to take part, contact Lesley by emailing lesley.fletcher@forgetmenotclub.co.uk or call 01330 822655.