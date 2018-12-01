Rain and gales hamper search for teenager

Efforts are continuing in Deeside to find teenager Liam Smith who has been missing for two weeks.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds over the past few days have been hampering searches in the Crathes area.

Liam has been missing for two weeks

Liam, 16, was last captured on CCTV at Aberdeen’s Union Square shortly before he boarded the 202 1.15pm Stagecoach bus for Deeside on Saturday, November 17.

Following information from another passenger, police believe he got off the bus at Crathes and there was a credible sighting of him in the Crathes Estate area that afternoon.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “Over the past two weeks we have had assistance from every available resource at Police Scotland’s disposal including the search helicopter, dog unit, dive unit and specialist police search advisers (Polsa).

“As we enter more challenging terrain every day we are now relying on a ‘boots on the ground’ approach to ensure dense, wooded areas are properly checked.

“Many areas have also become flooded due to the wet weather so we are also deploying dive units to assist. There is no denying this is a difficult operation and we continue to review our options with every day that passes.

“Two weeks is a long time for any family to be without their son and we continue to keep in contact with Liam’s family. Your comments and words of comfort are much appreciated by everyone involved.”