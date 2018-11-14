Raising a glass on the Duke’s 70th birthday

A tearoom which forms part of a restored Deeside landmark with a royal link is celebrating the Duke of Rothesay’s 70th birthday today.

Staff from The Carriage tearoom and bistro in Ballater’s former royal station are offering customers a complimentary glass of Prosecco with their afternoon tea to toast the occasion.

The tearoom, which opened in August, is a short distance from The Rothesay Rooms restaurant in Netherley Place.

Both establishments were developed by The Prince’s Foundation as part of the Duke’s efforts to help the community to recover from Storm Frank flooding and the fire in the station building.

Robert Lovie, deputy executive director of The Prince’s Foundation, said: “Afternoon tea at The Carriage has proven to be incredibly popular with those looking to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries, so we felt it was fitting that we marked His Royal Highness’ birthday by offering our customers a complimentary glass of Prosecco on the day.”