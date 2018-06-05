Record day at Milton of Crathes rally

A record turnout of more than 300 vehicles meant Banchory Rotary Club’s recent annual Vintage Car and Motor Cycle rally enjoyed one of its best-ever days.

The crowds poured into Milton of Crathes to see the huge selection of cars and motor cycles of a bygone era. Organisers are hopeful that the money raised for charity will also be a record.

The main charity to benefit will be Scottish Autism, along with a number of local charities.

Event chairman Stewart Park said: “It was a great family day out and we are grateful for all the support we received - especially from our main sponsor, EFC Group – to raise so much money for deserving causes.”

Musical entertainment was provided by Banchory and District Pipe Band and a variety of stalls and children’s activities kept both adults and youngsters amused.

Top award of best in show was won by Lee Robertson, Bridge of Don, with his 1989 Ford Sierra XR 4x4.

The daily drive for the offshore subsea project manager is an Audi RS5 but he also has a Mk1 Fiesta XR2 which he also displays at shows.

The day’s programme included a road run, for a limited number of vehicles, which set off from Crathes to Raemoir, Torphins, Inchmarlo, Banchory and back to Crathes.